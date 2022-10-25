Ryan Leak and Ethan Galbraith on target as Salford see off sorry Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Leak and Ethan Galbraith were on target as Salford claimed a 2-0 League Two win at Hartlepool to move back into the play-off spots.

Defender Leak had made the most of Elliot Watt’s corner in the 26th minute to convert inside a crowded Pools box to give the Ammies the lead.

That put Salford on course to recover from two straight defeats by winning at bottom club Hartlepool.

The struggling home side, who have won just once all season, had a few chances of their own to get something but could not find the finishing touch.

Midfielder Mohammed Sylla struck a post when it was goalless and – after Leak’s opener – Josh Umerah went close a couple of times.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made a stunning save to his right to deny Matty Lund just after the hour and another from the same player later in the half.

And Salford found the extra goal in stoppage-time when Galbraith scored from distance to inflict a fourth league defeat in a row on Hartlepool.