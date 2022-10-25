Ephron Mason-Clark hits first Football League goal in Peterborough win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ephron Mason-Clark hit his first Football League goal as Peterborough came from behind to claim a 3-1 success against Accrington.

Struggling Stanley took a 25th-minute lead when defender Harvey Rodgers ended a five-and-a-half year wait for a second career goal – heading in a rebound after Sean McConville curled a shot against the bar.

But they were soon on the way to a fourth consecutive defeat as Mason-Clark masterminded the Posh comeback – the former Barnet man levelling eight minutes later with a fabulous 20-yard strike.

Mason-Clark then turned provider as Posh hit the front six minutes into the second half, bursting past Doug Tharme and cutting the ball back for Kwame Poku to tap in his second goal in as many matches.

Posh were reliant on a stunning save from keeper Lucas Bergstrom, who brilliantly tipped a Ryan Astley header onto the bar, to preserve their advantage.

But the points were sealed in the 59th minute of a fiery clash when League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris latched onto a long Nathan Thompson ball and slotted his 12th goal of the campaign.