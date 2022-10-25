Junior Tchamadeu salvages precious point for Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior Tchamadeu’s superb equaliser salvaged struggling Colchester a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Crawley.

After Alex Newby put United in front, Town turned the game around courtesy of goals from Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley either side of half-time.

But Tchamadeu secured a point for second-bottom Colchester, who are three points from safety in League Two.

Colchester went close in the eighth minute when John Akinde hooked wide at the far post from Tchamadeu’s fine cross.

The U’s took a 20th-minute lead through Newby, whose excellent low strike from nearly 25 yards from Dan Chesters’ short pass flew into the net.

Crawley almost equalised in the 38th minute when Tom Fellows latched onto Jack Powell’s long pass forward but drilled a low cross-shot wide of the far post.

But the visitors were level in the 45th minute when Nadesan headed in unmarked from George Francomb’s delivery into the box.

Crawley took the lead 24 seconds into the second half when Tilley’s close-range strike squirmed past goalkeeper Sam Hornby, following Tom Nichols’ pass.

But Colchester salvaged a point in the 62nd minute through Tchamadeu, who collected Newby’s pass and ran at the visitors’ defence before drilling an excellent low strike inside the near post.