Callum Morton nets second-half equaliser as Fleetwood earn Forest Green point

Struggling Fleetwood and Forest Green shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 League One draw at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood dominated the early stages only for Harvey Bunker to give Forest Green the lead in the 24th minute with his first goal for the club.

Corey O’Keefe swung in a dangerous free-kick from the right-hand side and the young defender nipped ahead of his markers to head past Jay Lynch from 12 yards out.

The goal came against the run of play as Fleetwood had come close on several occasions in the early stages.

Callum Morton hit the inside of the post and Cian Hayes saw a shot brilliantly blocked on the line by O’Keefe.

The home side went close again early in the second half when Danny Andrew’s shot was cleared off the line by Christian Marques but they were rewarded for their efforts when Morton turned home Shaun Rooney’s cross 20 minutes from time with a cheeky back heel.