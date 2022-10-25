Colby Bishop earns Portsmouth a point after Billy Bodin is sent off for Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colby Bishop scored a 78th-minute equaliser to earn Portsmouth a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Oxford.

After a scrappy opening 15 minutes, in which both sides were looking to take control of the game, it was Oxford who opened the scoring.

A long ball forward saw Gatlin O’Donkor chest it back for Kyle Joseph to drive the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards for his fifth league goal of the season.

On 33 minutes, Oxford almost doubled their lead when a Joseph strike just cleared the far post from the edge of the box.

Pompey’s only effort of the half was from Ronan Curtis, who shot tamely into goalkeeper Simon Eastwood’s midriff.

Billy Bodin was sent off 18 minutes from time after picking up a second yellow card and Pompey took advantage as Bishop scored the rebound from Owen Dale’s shot to claim a share of the points.