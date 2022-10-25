Altrincham beat Oldham thanks to Chris Conn-Clarke strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Conn-Clarke scored the only goal as Altrincham continued their impressive recent form with a 1-0 victory over Greater Manchester rivals Oldham.

A frenetic start to proceedings saw Oldham go close when Ben Tollitt saw his effort go just over the crossbar.

Altrincham also had an early chance when Eddy Jones cut in from the left but his shot was saved by Magnus Norman.

Alty broke the deadlock with just under 20 minutes left on the clock when Conn-Clarke smashed into the top corner from 20 yards in spectacular fashion.

Oldham missed a big chance to equalise in the dying seconds when Conor Carty got on the end of a cross but his goalbound shot went into the grateful grasp of Oliver Byrne.