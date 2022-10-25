Rotherham boss Matt Taylor feels hard done by after ‘soft’ stoppage-time penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor feels hard done by after ‘soft’ stoppage-time penalty

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 11:30 pm
Viktor Gyokeres’ late penalty denied Rotherham victory (PA)
Viktor Gyokeres’ late penalty denied Rotherham victory (PA)

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor criticised referee Andy Davies after Viktor Gyokeres’ stoppage-time penalty earned Coventry a 2-2 draw.

Rotherham had twice been ahead through Cohen Bramall’s first Millers goal before Conor Washington broke the offside trap.

Gustavo Hamer briefly levelled things at 1-1 before former Sky Blue defender Richard Wood brought down Callum O’Hare and Coventry top scorer Gyokeres slotted home the equaliser.

Taylor said: “The second goal is not a penalty. The referee was weak enough to make that decision.

“The referee was laughing at me when he came off the pitch. We’ve been involved in a fantastic game of football, credit to both teams, but we do feel hard done by.

“As that second half went on some decisions went against us and the penalty is soft at best in all honesty.

“Our centre-half doesn’t change his path in any way, he follows the player’s path and doesn’t go in towards the player, doesn’t put his leg across the opposition player. (It was) very clever from the opposition centre forward, but that was a soft moment which is a real shame for us.”

The Millers could have moved two points off the play-offs with victory but conceded late on to make it two wins, two draws and two losses since Paul Warne departed.

New boss Taylor is unhappy with his side’s fitness levels after he felt he had to substitute both Hakeem Odoffin and Cohen Bramall, which left him just one opportunity to make his final three changes.

Taylor said: “I’ve got to be honest, where I want my players to be fitter than they are, you saw I had to make two changes pretty early. Haks (Odoffin) was on a yellow and close to being sent off and then Cohen, who was excellent, cramped up after 60 minutes. They’re two forced changes which no manager wants to make.

“It’s an incredible squad, I’m proud to be part of it, but I need 90-minute players who can play Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday. I don’t want to change the team, I want the best players out there every single week because then you find your rhythm. But at the moment with so many games that looks a little bit impossible.”

Mark Robins was upbeat despite his side’s three-match winning run coming to an end.

“We haven’t lost the game, we’ve come back late again in the game and not lost it, so whilst we can be slightly disappointed, not really,” said Robins.

“We’ve picked a point up and we keep moving forward against a stubborn team that defend deep but have also got some good players.

“We played some good football and the two goals we scored were outstanding again. I thought there was some really good performances as well and the substitutes made impacts.

“I’m happy with getting back into it and not going under. I think we needed to keep calm heads because you can start to panic and throw balls into the box. At some points we did that but we showed enough calmness to grow and create those better chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Paul Warne was far from happy as Derby were held (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Our first-half performance was abhorrent – Derby boss Paul Warne
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Danny Cowley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
We’re battered and bruised, but we are Pompey – Danny Cowley proud of draw
Dean Smith, right, saw his Norwich side beaten at Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Smith and Norwich question Burnley handball in build-up to winning penalty
Pete Wild (PA)
Pete Wild hails Barrow’s best performance of season in win over Grimsby
Wade Elliott (PA)
Wade Elliott pleased with ‘resilient’ Cheltenham’s return to winning ways
Walsall manager Michael Flynn (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Flynn believes Walsall are heading in right direction
Stevenage boss Steve Evans hailed a “brilliant reaction” from his team at Doncaster (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans: A brilliant reaction from a group of men who I’d go to…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
2
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
3
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
4
Viktor Gyokeres’ late penalty denied Rotherham victory (PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
5
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
6
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
8
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
9
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
10
Heinz Beanz has partnered with Morrisons to give people warming free meals this October. Image: Heinz Beanz
‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons teams up with Heinz Beanz to give out free warming…

More from Press and Journal

Photo: DC Thomson.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, winner of the Silver Pendant, pictured with his winning trophies and Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Island ferry services called off due to adverse weather
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Stagecoach says shortage of drivers to blame as repeated X7 cancellations continue
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Belmont cinema boss warns of 'naivety' over scale of crisis facing arts venues
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity 'insult'
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker's off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented