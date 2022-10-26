Shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored title-winning goal set for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored title-winning goal set for auction

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 10:06 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 2:06 pm
The shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored his famous goal to clinch the 2012 Premier League title for Manchester City is going up for auction (Hansons/PA)
The shirt worn by footballer Sergio Aguero as he scored Manchester City’s famous title-winning goal against QPR is going under the hammer.

The unwashed and champagne-stained number 16 shirt, which bears the name “Kun Aguero” – his childhood nickname – is expected to fetch at least £20,000.

Aguero sent the City of Manchester Stadium into raptures in the final moments of the last day of the season on May 13, 2012 after finding the corner of the net with a low drive, before pulling off the shirt and victoriously whirling it around.

That match-winner, four minutes into stoppage time, clinched City’s 3-2 victory, ensuring Aguero’s team beat their fierce rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title.

The result of the championship had been resting on a knife-edge, with results in other games meaning United had been poised to win the title before Aguero found the net.

It was Manchester City’s first league title since 1968, ending a 44-year wait, with the goal widely held to be one of the Premier League’s greatest, and prompting broadcaster Martin Tyler’s famous “Aguerooo!” commentary line.

The footballer later had to retire from the sport after being diagnosed with heart problems, but his scoring record shows the impact he had – netting 184 goals for Manchester City in 275 games, in a club stint just shy of 10 years.

However, his match and title-winning goal against QPR is widely regarded as his most important.

Speaking just hours after scoring, Aguero said: “In my career so far it’s the most important goal.

“You score the goal in the last minute to win the title.

Manchester City Moments
The goal clinched Manchester City’s first league title since 1968 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You’re not sure if that’s ever going to happen in your career again.”

Having joined Manchester City in 2011, Aguero moved to Barcelona for a brief stint but had to hang up his boots in December 2021.

The shirt is due to go for auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, on November 3.

David Wilson-Turner, Hansons’ head of sports memorabilia, said: “It was arguably the most important goal in the club’s history.

“Former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli asked Aguero for the shirt as a souvenir but left it behind with his bag.

“It was obtained by a former Manchester City kitman who donated it the National Football Shirt Collection which loans sporting memorabilia to museums.”

Collection owner Neville Evans, from Wales, added: “After Balotelli left the stadium without his bag – and the shirt – the items were transferred to the club’s training ground. However, they were never claimed.

Marks on the shirt
Champagne marks can be seen on the shirt (Hansons/PA)

“After some time had passed, the former Manchester City staff member who found the shirt gifted it to the National Football Shirt Collection via my curator.

“I never planned to sell it but my curator is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“The auction proceeds will be shared between him and two charities important to him, Testicular Cancer UK and the Stroke Association.”

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “I am delighted to be involved in a bid to help these important charities.

“Coincidentally, the year Aguero scored that goal – wearing that shirt – I was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“Some football fans may recall the Aguero shirt being offered for sale earlier this year. Bids were pouring in, but due to unforeseen circumstances it had to be withdrawn.

“Now there is nothing to stop any keen collector making it their own.”

The shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored his famous goal to clinch the 2012 Premier League title for Manchester City is going up for auction (Hansons/PA)
