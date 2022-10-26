Kevin Phillips set on South Shields promotion after feeling like ‘failure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin Phillips set on South Shields promotion after feeling like ‘failure’

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:59 am
Kevin Phillips has overseen a positive start to the season for South Shields (Kevin Wilson/South Shields FC)
Kevin Phillips has overseen a positive start to the season for South Shields (Kevin Wilson/South Shields FC)

Kevin Phillips is determined to shake off his self-perception as a “failure” by guiding South Shields to promotion at the second time of asking, as he continues to take his first steps in management.

The Mariners are currently third in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, step seven of the English football pyramid, and have reached the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Former Sunderland and England striker Phillips made his return to the north east after being appointed manager of Shields in January and, after nine months in charge, the 49-year-old admitted he has already “experienced every emotion” in the role.

Sunderland v Charlton
Philips returned to the north east in January having previously played for Sunderland (PA)

Phillips nearly led the side to promotion last season, but they narrowly missed out on reaching the National League North.

A second-placed finish in the league set up a play-off clash against Warrington in the semi-finals, but Shields were consigned to another season at step seven after losing 6-5 on penalties, and Phillips admitted he saw himself as a “failure” after falling short.

“The message was very clear when I came into the club that it was promotion,” he told PA news agency.

“I for one was determined to try and make that happen, but we fell at the last hurdle in the play-offs, so I see myself as a failure because I came in with the remit to get promoted. So it didn’t sit well with me, that.

“I was disappointed, I was upset, I felt I’d let people down. I’d like to say that I’ve been fairly successful in everything I’ve done in my football career and I was determined to put it right.”

Play-off disappointment led to a shake-up over the summer. Nine players arrived at the 1st Cloud Arena for Phillips to begin putting his stamp on the team ahead of his first full season in charge, and they have had a fantastic start.

Shields are two points behind league leaders FC United of Manchester but have four games in hand to play.

“I set out at the beginning of the season and the message was clear to the players – it’s promotion and nothing else for us,” Phillips said.

“We don’t want to get blase and big-headed about it, but you have to set your goal, have to set your targets, and with the squad we’ve got, I think it’s only right we set it as promotion.

“Whether we go up automatically or we go up through the play-offs – I don’t really want to go through the play-offs again because they’re terrible! – for me it’s promotion and that is it.

“The players know that, the biggest thing in that dressing room is they’re desperate to get promoted.”

Alongside success in the league, Shields have also had an excellent run in the FA Cup. They reached the first round proper of the competition after beating National League side Scunthorpe in the fourth qualifying round.

Dylan Mottley-Henry’s goal was the difference to set up a meeting with League One side Forest Green at home on November 5, and Phillips admitted the win was one of his managerial high points to date.

He said: “One of the biggest highlights was obviously winning against Scunthorpe, who were in the Football League last year. We didn’t win comfortably, of course we didn’t, but we never looked in danger.

“So to be able to get this club to the first round of the FA Cup in front of the fans is for me the highlight of my managerial career so far.

“As I said before, it’s not about me. I’ve had my highs and lows in the FA Cup and I genuinely mean it. I said to the players, I don’t care about my managerial record, I care about the players.

“I want them to go and experience what I have in the FA Cup, because it’s magical and it’s all about the players when they take to the pitch against Forest Green.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn relinquishes licence with British Boxing Board of Control
Ellis Genge is a contender to captain England this autumn if Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are absent through concussion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Youngs backs Ellis Genge to lead England in absence of key duo
Ruud van Nistelrooy is confident his side have bounced back from the weekend loss (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruud van Nistelrooy confident PSV will respond against Arsenal after shock loss
Stefan Ortega made his Manchester City debut in Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund (PA)
Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega reflects on ‘perfect’ Manchester City debut
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side still has to work had to fulfil their potential (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal need to work extremely hard to fulfil their potential
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has received criticism for his comments (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary criticised over remarks on LGBT fans attending Qatar World Cup
Audi will join the Formula One grid from 2026 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season
West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd during a pre-season friendly (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Moyes hoping to have Nayef Aguerd in West Ham squad for Silkeborg clash
Josh Ginnelly gears up for RFS (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly not giving up hope of Europa Conference League progress

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Former footballer Martin Johnston, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
‘It’s the same fears I have for my family’: Former footballer Martin Johnston opens…
5
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin
6
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
7
Kevin Phillips has overseen a positive start to the season for South Shields (Kevin Wilson/South Shields FC)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
8
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
9
To go with story by Craig Munro. A majority of readers are in favour of public money being used to help build the proposed new Dons stadium at the beach. Picture shows; Featured image for Aberdeen FC stadium funding poll results, featuring artist's impression.. Aberdeen City Council. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2022
POLL RESULTS: Majority of P&J readers support public money being used to help build…
10
The new AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness has officially opened today; six-days ahead of schedule. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule

More from Press and Journal

Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.
Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented