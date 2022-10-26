Jos Buttler urges England to ‘feel’ disappointment of shock T20 loss to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jos Buttler urges England to ‘feel’ disappointment of shock T20 loss to Ireland

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 12:04 pm
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Jos Buttler believes England “should let it hurt” after a shock defeat by Ireland and urged his side to take inspiration from their 2019 World Cup triumph ahead of a potential eliminator against Australia.

Ireland, England’s conquerors at the 2011 50-over World Cup at Bangalore, claimed another memorable win over their rivals in the T20 edition as rain brought a premature end to a gripping contest at the MCG on Wednesday.

England were on 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 when the heavens opened, which was ultimately decisive as Ireland won by five runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Ireland claimed a famous win (Scott Barbour/PA)
Ireland claimed a famous win (Scott Barbour/PA)

The result blows the Super 12s group wide open and England almost certainly need to win their three remaining fixtures to progress, starting against old enemy Australia at the same venue on Friday.

While there is little time to lick their wounds, Buttler, who accepted his side badly underperformed with both bat and ball, feels there is little sense in trying to hide their emotions.

“We should let it hurt,” the England captain said. “Days like this one are really, really disappointing and you’ve got to feel that. There’s no point saying ‘let’s sweep it under the carpet and move on’.

“Certainly the expectation was on us to win the game. We should be expecting to beat an Ireland team, we expected a challenge but we should be expected to win that game so that adds extra disappointment.

“I think we were a long way short of the standards we set ourselves. (But) the character in the group is strong. We’ll be disappointed but no doubt I expect a reaction from the team.”

England face a seemingly must-win game against Australia (Scott Barbour/PA)
England face a seemingly must-win game against Australia (Scott Barbour/PA)

Buttler was deputy to Eoin Morgan three years ago when England won their first ODI World Cup, doing so after being faced with must-win fixtures against India and New Zealand in their last two group games.

There are several survivors from that group and Buttler hopes there is enough nous gleaned from global events or franchise tournaments to fall back on as they look to overcome a damaging result.

“Of course,” he said. “There’s a lot of experienced cricketers in our dressing room who would have had setbacks at certain times in their career, whether it be the 2019 World Cup or in franchise tournaments.

“There’s no point trying to hide away from the feelings you have. You’ve got to deal with those very quickly, get over it and look forward to the Australia game.”

After Ireland were asked to bat, they raced to 103 for one in the 12th over but three wickets each for the hostile Mark Wood and the mix-and-match spin of Liam Livingstone wrestled back the initiative.

England, who started their tournament by beating Afghanistan, lurched to 86 for five in response in a worryingly feeble batting display, particularly from their top-order with Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes not reaching double figures, and they mustered only eight boundaries during their innings.

Four of those came from the blade of Moeen Ali, whose 24 not out from 12 balls amid a flurry of power hitting gave England hope but a downpour ended their chances of getting above the DLS par.

“We didn’t perform well enough, especially in the first 10 overs with the ball,” Buttler said. “We let Ireland get away from us, we dragged it back in the second half but that put a lot of pressure on us.

“Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali only faced a few balls, two guys with immense power and finishing ability. Is there a way we could have gotten them more involved if we knew the game would be shorter?

“(But) we were a long way short of where we needed to be right throughout the game and Ireland deserved to win.”

Ireland were two overs behind the rate when the rain came and, had Moeen hit the next ball for six – having taken 12 off three deliveries from Gareth Delany – England would have been ahead on DLS.

“Whether it’s gamesmanship that they knew the rain was coming so slowed the game down a bit, but I think we had lost the game before that point,” Buttler added.

“We had all the things in our favour and if we were ahead of DLS they wouldn’t have been slowing the game down so I think we should be taking responsibility ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn relinquishes licence with British Boxing Board of Control
Ellis Genge is a contender to captain England this autumn if Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are absent through concussion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Youngs backs Ellis Genge to lead England in absence of key duo
Ruud van Nistelrooy is confident his side have bounced back from the weekend loss (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruud van Nistelrooy confident PSV will respond against Arsenal after shock loss
Stefan Ortega made his Manchester City debut in Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund (PA)
Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega reflects on ‘perfect’ Manchester City debut
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side still has to work had to fulfil their potential (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal need to work extremely hard to fulfil their potential
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has received criticism for his comments (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary criticised over remarks on LGBT fans attending Qatar World Cup
Audi will join the Formula One grid from 2026 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season
West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd during a pre-season friendly (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Moyes hoping to have Nayef Aguerd in West Ham squad for Silkeborg clash
Josh Ginnelly gears up for RFS (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly not giving up hope of Europa Conference League progress

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Former footballer Martin Johnston, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
‘It’s the same fears I have for my family’: Former footballer Martin Johnston opens…
5
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin
6
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
7
Jos Buttler’s England now face a battle to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
8
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
9
To go with story by Craig Munro. A majority of readers are in favour of public money being used to help build the proposed new Dons stadium at the beach. Picture shows; Featured image for Aberdeen FC stadium funding poll results, featuring artist's impression.. Aberdeen City Council. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2022
POLL RESULTS: Majority of P&J readers support public money being used to help build…
10
The new AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness has officially opened today; six-days ahead of schedule. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule

More from Press and Journal

Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.
Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented