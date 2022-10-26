Owls boss Darren Moore: We had more than enough opportunities to win the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owls boss Darren Moore: We had more than enough opportunities to win the game

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:06 pm
Darren Moore felt his side should have been celebrating maximum points (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore felt his side should have been celebrating maximum points (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was disappointed to see his side only take a point in a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers.

After Michael Smith headed home in time added on at the end of the first half to put the Owls in front, Josh Coburn equalised with a smart finish on the hour.

Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw made several fine saves to preserve a point for the visitors, and Moore said: “We feel it’s two points dropped.

“We had enough chances to win the game. It was very similar to what we felt in the game at Lincoln on Saturday.

“Opportunities that we created were just wasted. We’re just not getting the right touch on the ball at the moment.

“I just wanted that second goal and at the end I put an extra attacker on the pitch because I just wanted to go and win the game, but it didn’t materialise. We couldn’t get that second goal.

“I believe in the players that we’ve got on the pitch that we will score. The goal prowess that they possess. When you’ve got players on the pitch like (Mallik) Wilks, (Lee) Gregory, Smith and (Josh) Windass – to name a few.

“We had more than enough opportunities to win the game. More target practice over the next couple of days!

“The hardest thing is creating chances and we are creating chances. We have to continue to do that.

“I’ve got absolute trust in those players in there with the ability they’ve got that they will score.

“They are probably just getting a little bit uptight when it comes to converting the chances and probably trying too hard instead of just relaxing and making good contact with the ball.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton praised his players’ resilience after coming from behind to secure a point.

He said: “It was a sucker-punch conceding the goal when we did but again it shows the character of the players because they didn’t sulk and feel sorry for themselves.

“They went out and attacked in the second half and I think we deservedly came out of here with at least a point.

“We would have been disappointed going in at half-time level, so to go in one-down was a real sucker-punch

“Anything Sheffield Wednesday did in the first half came from ill decisions from us.

“When we pressed and played like we wanted to, we caused them lots of problems.

“We’ve had a number of really good moments for our strike-force. Aaron (Collins) and Josh (Coburn) had ample opportunities and it was nice to see one hit the back of the net.

“A 19-year-old going in there showed real enormous quality and composure to lift it over David Stockdale, who is a competent keeper at this level.

“We’ll be disappointed when we look back at the chances but then ‘Belly’ (Belshaw) has pulled off three really good saves.”

