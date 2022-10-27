Finn Azaz doubtful as Plymouth host Exeter in League One derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finn Azaz doubtful as Plymouth host Exeter in League One derby

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 11:23 am
Finn Azaz is struggling to be fit (Nick Potts/PA)
Finn Azaz is a doubt for Plymouth’s televised derby clash with Exeter on Monday night.

Influential midfielder Azaz, who has scored six goals for the Greens so far this season, sustained an ankle injury in the early stages of the second half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury.

Boss Steven Schumacher said after that game: “It looked like it was a kick and maybe a roll of his ankle. Fingers crossed it’s not too serious.”

Defender Dan Scarr has completed a three-game ban for his dismissal in Argyle’s 3-0 win against Accrington, while striker Sam Cosgrove returned from a calf injury to play the second half against the Shrews and should also be available.

Exeter are hoping goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will be fit to feature at Home Park.

Blackman suffered a head injury in the closing moments of the Grecians’ goalless draw at Derby in midweek – Gary Caldwell’s first game in charge. If it was a concussion then Blackman will miss out as Exeter observe protocols.

Teenage stopper Harry Lee came on for his League debut to see the game out and could be in line to start.

Defender Cheick Diabate was not risked at Pride Park having only just returned to action after a lengthy absence with a foot injury and he will be monitored.

