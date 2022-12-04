Today at the World Cup – all eyes on England’s quarter-final bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Today at the World Cup – all eyes on England’s quarter-final bid

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 4:33 am
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

England take on Senegal in the round-of-16 on Sunday as they bid to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second successive tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group B, but face a tough task against the reigning Africa Cup of Nations holders, who finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands.

World champions France take on Poland in Sunday’s other knockout match, while Argentina and the Netherlands booked their places in the last eight with wins against Australia and the USA respectively on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what lies ahead on the second day of last-16 matches and how Saturday’s action unfolded.

Southgate embraces expectation

England head coach Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectation as England begin the World Cup knockout phase on Sunday with a tough clash against Senegal.

All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since their agonising extra-time defeat to Croatia in the 2018 semi-finals.

“I guess the biggest thing is the expectation levels and the satisfaction levels,” Southgate said. “We have to take a step at a time, the same thing. We talked about that from the beginning of the tournament.

“Our first objective was to qualify from the group. We knew we had three games to do that. There was an awful lot of noise after our second, but we stayed calm and on track, and we’ve qualified as well as anybody else has.

“But we’re now on to the more important part of the competition and we’ve got to get this bit right as well.”

Senegal boss in race to beat illness

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse has been struck by illness ahead of his side’s clash with England
Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse has been struck by illness ahead of his side’s clash with England (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse could miss his side’s clash against England due to illness.

The 46-year-old former Birmingham and Portsmouth midfielder was missing from his media duties on Saturday, the day before the fixture against England in Al Khor, having also been unable to take training on Friday.

“He has been sick for a couple of days now,” said assistant coach Regis Bogaert, who replaced Cisse at the press conference. “He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions to the players.

“Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10pm he will be there with the team.

“I can confirm he is sick and has a bit of a temperature, that is why we have to be careful with his situation.”

Deschamps wary of another upset

France head coach Didier Deschamps led his nation to World Cup glory at Russia 2018
France head coach Didier Deschamps led his nation to World Cup glory at Russia 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)

France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.

The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.

Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.

Deschamps said: “Will there be other surprises? I only believe what I see. Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant situations.

“All the games are difficult, last night too. All the teams are good and prepared. The players all play in good leagues.

“This team (Poland) has had to defend in the first three games, defend a lot, and they defend very well. They love it.”

More Messi magic

Messi, centre, celebrates after firing Argentina into a first-half lead against Australia
Messi, centre, celebrates after firing Argentina into a first-half lead against Australia (Peter Byrne/PA)

Messi provided the first moment of quality to fashion Argentina’s breakthrough against a well-drilled Australia late in the first half, playing a one-two with Nicolas Otamendi on the edge of the penalty area before side-footing into the bottom corner.

It was Messi’s 789th career goal, his 94th in 169 senior appearances for his country and his first in the World Cup knockout stages.

Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to put two-time world champions in full control early in the second half, but out of nowhere, Craig Goodwin’s deflected shot threw Australia a lifeline.

Argentina threatened to regain their two-goal lead, but it needed Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez’s brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny Aziz Behich and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s crucial save in the dying moments to keep out Australia’s teenage substitute Garang Kuol’s effort.

Netherlands serve warning

Netherlands became the first nation through to the last eight of the World Cup after beating USA
Netherlands became the first nation through to the last eight of the World Cup after beating USA (Nick Potts/PA)

Netherlands became the first team through to the World Cup quarter-finals with an entertaining 3-1 victory over the USA.

Memphis Depay finished off a superb move to open the scoring in the 10th minute and Daley Blind made it two at Khalifa International Stadium just before half-time.

The US threatened a comeback when Haji Wright pulled one back in the 76th minute but Denzel Dumfries ensured it was the Dutch that progressed to the last eight with their third five minutes later.

Van Gaal’s side have been heavily criticised in the Dutch media for being boring but they provided one of the best moves of the tournament for their first goal, passing their way through their opponents before Dumfries cut the ball back for the onrushing Depay to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

Picture of the day

Lionel Messi leads Argentina's celebrations after they beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals
Lionel Messi leads Argentina’s celebrations after they beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tweet of the day

Who’s up next

Last 16

France v Poland (3pm, BBC One)
England v Senegal (7pm, ITV1)

