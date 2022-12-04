Arsene Wenger: Teams rewarded for focusing on the action, not protesting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsene Wenger: Teams rewarded for focusing on the action, not protesting

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 1:08 pm
German players covered their mouths prior to their opening match against Japan (Mike Egerton/PA)
German players covered their mouths prior to their opening match against Japan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsene Wenger has intimated that Germany’s “political demonstration” prior to their opening World Cup match against Japan was a factor in the four-time winners’ elimination in the group stage in Qatar.

Germany’s players covered their mouths in their team photo prior to the game in protest at a FIFA directive that warned players who wore OneLove armbands in support of the LGBT+ community would be penalised.

Germany lost the match 2-1 and despite going on to draw with Spain and beat Costa Rica, they were knocked out of the tournament after finishing third in Group E.

FIFA Technical Study Group Presentation – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre
Arsene Wenger has given his reasons for Germany’s early World Cup exit (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger, who is FIFA’s chief of global football development, said teams that did not proceed with planned protests fared notably better in their opening matches.

He told a FIFA technical briefing in Qatar: “Going to a World Cup, you know you have not to lose the first game.

“Other teams who have experience and have results in former tournaments like France, England and Brazil, they played well in the first game.

Costa Rica v Germany – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Al Bayt Stadium
Germany were knocked out of the World Cup despite beating Costa Rica (Adam Davy/PA)

“And the teams as well who were mentally ready, that had the mindset to focus on competition and not on political demonstrations.”

Six European nations, including England and Wales, had planned to wear the OneLove armbands to highlight the fact that homosexuality remains illegal in the host country.

Following the FIFA directive, the Danish Football Association indicated it will no longer vote for FIFA president Gianni Infantino in future elections.

