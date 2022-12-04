Superhero sporting event brings excitement to children with disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Superhero sporting event brings excitement to children with disabilities

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 4:50 pm
Families taking part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)
Families taking part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)

A superhero sporting event featuring celebrity captains has brought excitement to children with disabilities.

On December 4, Superhero Series – the UK’s only mass-participation sports series dedicated to people with disabilities – hosted its winter event, Winter Wonderwheels, at the 2012 Summer Paralympic venue, Dorney Lake, Windsor.

The event saw more than 1,000 people with disabilities and their “sidekicks” take part in different running challenges including a 1k, 5k and 10k, all while dressed up as their favourite superheroes.

A highlight of the live event is the “celebrity Wonderwheels” 5k, where competition winners are captained by celebrities.

Little boy standing next to a man dressed in a Spiderman outfit
Nine-year-old Henry and Adam Hills taking part in the event (Marvel)

Australian comedian Adam Hills, who was a celebrity captain, was dressed up as his favourite superhero Spider-Man, which he said was a “dream come true”.

He told the PA news agency: “(The event) just sends me floating home with a smile on my face because of the vibrant, joyous atmosphere and I know what it means to the contestants taking part.”

He took part in the 5k with a nine-year-old called Henry, who uses a frame runner, and decided to take part in a frame runner as well “so that we could partner up”.

“The two of us running in a frame runner together was probably my highlight”, he added, even if he experienced the unexpected consequence of chafing in places “you’ve never chafed before” from using it.

Hills added that Henry had been reading one of his children’s books, so was “quite excited” to have him as a teammate, while Henry’s seven-year-old brother, who does not have a disability, took part alongside the duo in a scooter.

“I like being a team captain and being involved because it gives families the chance to all compete together, which when you’ve got one child with a disability doesn’t always happen,” he said.

He also referred to the event founder and Paralympian Sophia Warner as a “force of nature”.

“Everyone that comes along to it becomes a convert and becomes addicted to it straight away – she can’t be lauded highly enough for what she’s done,” Hills added.

People standing on the start line of a race
More than 1,000 people with disabilities took part in the superhero sporting event (Marvel)

Sophia Warner told PA that when she first thought of the idea, she had “no idea it was going to be as big as it has been”.

“I had this idea because I was massively frustrated that mass participation sports events didn’t exist for people with disabilities, so it was quite a personal mission,” she said.

“I remember hoping in the first year that a couple of hundred people would come and now it’s obviously much bigger than that.”

She added that she has many highlights from the event over the years.

“There’s a couple of children who have been coming since they were three and we’ve seen them come on in such big ways, so that’s definitely a big highlight.”

As for her favourite superhero, she said she “always likes to get dressed up as Captain Marvel” and hoped the theme would encourage participants to “find their superpowers”.

“Because what I love hearing whenever we interview any of the children is that they relate so closely to the superheroes and their superpowers and what it means to them.

“I want them to believe that anything is possible.”

The event is in its sixth year and is happening in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented