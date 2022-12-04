Raheem Sterling to miss England clash with Senegal due to family matter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raheem Sterling will miss England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal.

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among Gareth Southgate’s substitutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening but he will be absent as he deals with a family matter.

Sterling scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

England made just one change for the game as Bukayo Saka was preferred in attack to three-goal Marcus Rashford.

Saka, who netted a brace against Iran, was rested against Wales, where Rashford also scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

Ready for the Round of 16! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6 — England (@England) December 4, 2022

But England boss Gareth Southgate opted to recall Arsenal man Saka, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson retaining their places in the side.

Senegal were without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye through suspension and showed two alterations from the 2-1 win over Ecuador which saw them through to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy replaced Gueye with Krepin Diatta also coming in – while Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were named in the side, along with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr