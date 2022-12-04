Bukayo Saka replaces Marcus Rashford for England’s clash with Senegal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bukayo Saka replaces Marcus Rashford for England’s clash with Senegal

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 6:58 pm
Bukayo Saka was recalled for England's World Cup clash with Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bukayo Saka was recalled for England’s World Cup clash with Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bukayo Saka replaced Marcus Rashford in England’s starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal, with Raheem Sterling unavailable due to a family matter.

The return of Saka in place of three-goal leading scorer Rashford was the only change Gareth Southgate made for the tie at Al Bayt Stadium.

Saka, who netted a brace in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran, was rested for the final Group B game against Wales, where Rashford also scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Bukayo Saka (right) has replaced Marcus Rashford (left) in the England side for  Sunday's clash (Mike Egerton/PA)

But England boss Southgate opted to recall the Arsenal man for the first knockout stage, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson retaining their places in the side.

Sterling will take no part in the match, however.

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among England’s substitutes but he will be absent as he deals with a family issue.

Southgate told ITV1: “He’s dealing with a family matter so I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I’ve now had to pass that on to other people to help him with that.”

Asked if Sterling would remain with the squad if England progressed, Southgate added: “He’s going to go and deal with that matter and then we’ll have to take it from there really.”

Sterling scored in England’s win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Wales match.

Senegal were without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye through suspension and showed two alterations from the 2-1 win over Ecuador which saw them through to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy replaced Gueye with Krepin Diatta also coming in – while Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were named in the side, along with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

