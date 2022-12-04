Gary Neville relishing ‘blockbuster’ England-France World Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Neville relishing ‘blockbuster’ England-France World Cup quarter-final

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 9:34 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 10:34 pm
Gary Neville is looking forward to the quarter-final clash with France (John Walton/PA)
Gary Neville is looking forward to the quarter-final clash with France (John Walton/PA)

Former England defender Gary Neville is relishing a “blockbuster” World Cup quarter-final clash with France after Gareth Southgate’s side easily overcame Senegal in Al Khor.

Goals late in the first half from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had England cruising through to the last eight before a second-half effort from Bukayo Saka wrapped up a 3-0 win.

The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.

Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, said: “Credit to Gareth Southgate – he’s making qualifying for the latter stages of tournaments look really easy.

“These lads have not put a foot wrong really for three or four years now, on and off the pitch.

“They got a rough ride on the way into this tournament, the manager and the players, but they’re delivering again, and what a blockbuster of a game it is on Saturday against France – amazing for those lads, because they deserve this type of game on this stage.”

Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament, and set one up, earlier in the day as France beat Poland 3-1.

When Neville was asked how Mbappe could be stopped, he said: “Very difficult. But I think for a couple of weeks in all of our minds we thought it was a collision course between him and Kyle Walker.

“I can’t actually think of another right-back in the world that I’d want to put up against him. That doesn’t mean that Kyle will mark him out of the game. This is a sensational player, the new best player in the world. Devastating. (But) Kyle will get closer to him, he’s got more pace than the Polish players had.”

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France’s win over Poland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Neville’s former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane said: “I think it’s almost impossible to stop him, that’s why he’s the world’s greatest player, but it doesn’t mean to say you can’t win the game of football.

“England have their own attacking players, and you double up, you get bodies around him. England have enough in their locker to cause them problems at the other end.”

Jude Bellingham again played a key role for Southgate’s men after setting up the first goal before launching the move that led to Kane’s strike.

The praise poured in for Bellingham, with England’s white-ball cricket captain Jos Buttler tweeting: “Great performance from @England, what a player @BellinghamJude.”

Ian Wright, working as a pundit for ITV, posted a clip of himself celebrating Henderson’s opener from Bellingham’s assist, alongside the words: “JUDE ‘THE TRUTH’ BELLINGHAM.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker was also impressed by the display from Bellingham.

He tweeted: “Goodness me, @BellinghamJude is unbelievably good. He’s the leader in this team. His parents must be so proud. Love him.

