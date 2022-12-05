Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 7:17 am
Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. PSV are also believed to be keen on the move, with the club looking to cash in on Gakpo’s brilliant form for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

However, the Daily Mirror says PSV’s heightened price tag for Gakpo could be too much for United. It is speculated that the Dutch club want as much as £50m. Should that be too high a price, the Mirror reports United would shift their attentions to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

South Korea v Portugal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Education City Stadium
Rafael Leao in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun reports Barcelona are looking to swoop on Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old Ghanaian has also had a strong showing in Qatar, with Ajax expected to demand around £40m for his services.

Elsewhere, Watford are putting the finishing touches on a four-and-a-half-year deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to the Watford Observer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland File Photo
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland: Spanish outlet Sport says the Manchester City striker is on Real Madrid’s radar for 2024.

Matheus Cunha: Everton and Leeds have joined Aston Villa and Wolves in the hunt for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

