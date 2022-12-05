Pakistan turn up pressure on final morning of first England Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan turn up pressure on final morning of first England Test

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 7:53 am
Saud Shakheel hit a half-century (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Saud Shakheel hit a half-century (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan lost just one wicket on the final morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi, heading into lunch needing 174 runs for victory as the pressure built on England.

Although they reached the break at 169 for three in their second innings, the hosts’ single loss was the key wicket of Imam-ul-Haq.

Imam had scored successive centuries in his last three innings at Rawalpindi but was caught behind off the bowling of James Anderson for 48.

Saud Shakeel stepped up with a half-century, reaching the milestone with a four off Joe Root, and went into the break unbeaten on 63.

Pakistan started the day requiring 263 runs to win with eight wickets remaining after Ben Stokes made a daring declaration, setting the hosts a target of just 343 on a very flat deck.

Early on Monday it looked as though the home side were determined to bring the draw back into play, with just 13 runs coming in the first hour of play after eight from the opening eight deliveries.

However, they started to pick up the pace, with 11 coming from Will Jacks’ first over of the day.

England continued to tinker with the field as they have done throughout the Test, including asking stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope to stand up to Anderson.

England had scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 but would have been hoping to make the most of the slightly lively dew on the ground in the morning.

Having made two breakthroughs on the evening of day four, including the crucial wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Azhar Ali retiring hurt, it looked as though the momentum was with the visitors, but they struggled to kick on on Monday morning.

England will continue to be without Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Test – and the series – with the all-rounder due to return home on Tuesday to continue rehabilitation from a knee injury.

