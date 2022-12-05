Wayne Pivac’s Wales future expected to be decided this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Pivac’s Wales future expected to be decided this week

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 10:03 am
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac’s future as Wales head coach looks set to be decided this week.

His job is on the line following a dismal Autumn Nations Series campaign when Wales lost to Georgia and Australia, blowing a 34-13 lead against the Wallabies.

The Georgia defeat followed a home loss to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy eight months earlier.

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland could step in as Wales head coach on an interim basis (Ben Whitley/PA)

Warren Gatland remains the frontrunner to coach Wales in this season’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Pivac should be replaced.

Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract, although Gatland has also been linked with England’s top job amid the Rugby Football Union reviewing Eddie Jones’ position.

An ongoing Welsh Rugby Union review into the autumn series could be completed by Tuesday, the PA news agency understands.

And a decision on whether Pivac stays or goes will be the headline finding of a campaign review the WRU said would be done “in its entirety and in detail”.

Wales have lost 20 of their 34 Tests under Pivac – including eight defeats this year – won 13 and drawn one.

Speculation about his role continues against a backdrop of considerable financial uncertainty in Welsh professional rugby.

No future funding agreement between the WRU and Wales’ four regional teams – Cardiff, Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys – has yet been thrashed out.

There is currently a freeze on contract negotiations, leading to considerable uncertainty, with Dragons lock Will Rowlands – a key Wales performer during Pivac’s time in charge – reportedly agreeing a deal that would see him join French heavyweights Racing 92.

The situation has prompted a strong reaction from the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association, with increasing anxiety surrounding the lack of a long-term finance model for Wales’ professional regions.

“The ongoing delay is having a detrimental effect on the well-being of players, and potentially the performances, across the regions,” the WRPA said, in a statement.

“The players from all four regions are united in one voice to call for the immediate resolution to the impasse. Our members can’t continue to play with the fear of the unknown hanging over them.

“Several players are out of contract at the end of June 2023, and with an embargo on contract negotiations these members are unable to discuss, let alone secure future employment beyond the next six months.

“Not knowing if they have a job – and thus an income to pay mortgages and bills – is a weighty situation to be carrying on a day-to-day basis, and onto the field.

“As an Association, our role is to represent and support our members, with player welfare of utmost priority.

“Daily discussions on this matter are taking place in all four regions, and as time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and mental well-being of our members.

“For the sanity and health of our members, the delay cannot go on any longer. An agreement needs to be concluded by the Union (WRU) and four regions imminently.”

