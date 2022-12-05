A fantastic goalkeeper – Croatia boss hails penalty hero Dominik Livakovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A fantastic goalkeeper – Croatia boss hails penalty hero Dominik Livakovic

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 7:17 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 10:32 am
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic celebrates victory (Nick Potts/PA).
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic celebrates victory (Nick Potts/PA).

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic was certain goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic would star in the penalty shootout victory over Japan as his three saves saw the 2018 finalists reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Having never before reached the last eight of the competition, Japan fell at the same stage as they did in 2002, 2010 and 2018, losing 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda had put Japan in front just before half-time, only for Ivan Perisic to level with a fine header.

Four years ago they suffered a last-gasp loss to Belgium, having held a two-goal lead, and here at Al Janoub Stadium Japan saw their quarter-final ambitions go up in smoke following a string of dreadful penalties.

Livakovic kept out tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida as Croatia squeezed through, the Dinamo Zagreb keeper equalling the record for the number of saves in a World Cup shootout.

But Dalic was confident his number one would shine.

“We had a fantastic goalkeeper. Today he was great, he saved each of the penalties in a very strong and stable manner,” he said.

“We practised penalties in training yesterday and he made several saves. When he had the penalty shootout today I was assured, yesterday he installed this confidence and I was sure he would show that capacity today.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic congratulates goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic congratulates goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (Nick Potts/PA).

“We couldn’t be dominant, but we have shown a strength of character. The Japanese might have underestimated us, never do that to Croatia. We are a small nation but we fight for what we want.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu insists the nation are entering a “new era” of football, having progressed from Group E against the odds.

“Although the result was not what we expected I told them it does not negate everything we did,” he said.

“We could not break through the round of 16 and we could not have a new perspective or see a new landscape, but the Japanese national team won against Germany and Spain, who have been champions in the World Cup.

“The players showed a new era of Japanese football I think and they should use this feeling of being upset and try to win in the next time.”

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks to his players following the defeat
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks to his players following the defeat (Adam Davy/PA).

Moriyasu also said he did not pick his penalty takers.

“I asked the players to decide for themselves,” he revealed.

“The players tried under such an immense pressure and I would like to praise their efforts. We have to accept this result, but whether we succumb to pressure, I don’t think so. I think the goalkeeper was great and the players who took the penalty kicks were also courageous.

“In the end, of course we wanted to win and the result is very unfortunate, but it is what it is. It does not negate all of the effort of the players.

“The players can be confident that they can play on the world stage. They showed how good they can play in such a tournament like the World Cup and I hope they keep on the same way and I think Japanese football can continue to grow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented