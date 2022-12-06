A closer look at Eddie Jones’ England record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A closer look at Eddie Jones’ England record

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 12:36 pm
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones’ seven-year tenure as England head coach came to an end on Tuesday.

Jones leaves the post that he inherited from Stuart Lancaster in 2015 with three Six Nations titles and a World Cup final to his name.

However, England have won only five of 12 Tests in 2022, their worst year since 2008.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his record.

Early success

Jones guided England to victory in 59 of his 81 matches in charge, with his win rate of 73 per cent topping all of his predecessors including the World Cup-winning Sir Clive Woodward (71 per cent).

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Despite his overall record, Jones’ tenure has been full of ups and downs.

It began with a record 17-match winning run and just one defeat in his first 25 Tests – a period that spanned more than two years and brought successive Six Nations titles, including a first grand slam since 2003.

England then suffered an alarming slump in 2018 – a pre-World Cup year – losing five matches in a row between February and June.

They turned it round in 2019, however, famously beating hosts New Zealand on the way to the World Cup final before being overpowered by South Africa.

Post-World Cup decline

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

A third Six Nations title in 2020 yielded a contract extension for Jones that would keep him in charge until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

His win rate at that point stood at 78 per cent, but it dropped to 63 per cent in the period afterwards.

England lost three of five Six Nations matches in both 2021 and 2022, while this autumn brought just one win from four outings at Twickenham.

England’s form this year, in particular, bears parallels with 2018 – both saw them lose six out of 12 Tests.

Legacy

Jones spent more than seven years as England head coach, six months longer than Woodward – the longest serving of his predecessors.

The Australian was never afraid to make big decisions.

Appointed in the aftermath of England’s disastrous group-stage exit at the 2015 World Cup, Jones controversially chose Dylan Hartley – a player with a history of disciplinary issues – to be his captain.

It paid off handsomely, with Hartley leading England to victory in 25 of his 28 Tests as skipper.

England head coach Eddie Jones and captain Dylan Hartley
Dylan Hartley captained England throughout their winning run in 2016 and 2017, despite being a surprise choice as skipper (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones’ England had an equal or better head-to-head against all of their opponents.

Of their main rivals, England struggled most against Scotland and South Africa under Jones, losing as many matches as they won (three and four, respectively).

In contrast, they dominated Jones’ home country Australia, winning 10 out of 11 Tests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented