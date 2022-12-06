RFU rejects appeals from Wasps and Worcester over relegation from Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RFU rejects appeals from Wasps and Worcester over relegation from Premiership

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 5:16 pm
The Wasps emblem outside the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, home of Wasps RFC, following the announcement the club has been placed into administration and have immediately ceased trading. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022.
The Wasps emblem outside the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, home of Wasps RFC, following the announcement the club has been placed into administration and have immediately ceased trading. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022.

Wasps and Worcester have failed with ‘no fault insolvency’ applications that would have seen them avoid automatic relegation from the Gallagher Premiership if successful.

Administrators made the applications for Wasps Holdings Limited and WRFC Trading Limited, the main operating entities of each club.

The Rugby Football Union said that both applications cited impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as the primary reason for entering administration in October.

Worcester Warriors file photo
Worcester and Wasps have had their appeals against relegation dismissed

But the RFU board has now ratified a recommendation from the governing body’s club financial viability group that both applications should be rejected, although Wasps and Worcester can now appeal to an independent panel.

The timeline to agree sales of both clubs is next week. Should that be met and rugby creditors paid, then Wasps and Worcester will begin next season in the Championship

In Wasps’ case, the RFU’s view was that the club provided “insufficient evidence” to conclude there was no fault on the club’s part.

Wasps’ business plan was described as lacking resilience and one that could not transform a “loss-making and debt-funded business”.

England Training Session – The Lensbury – Tuesday September 28th
RFU chief Bill Sweeney is deeply concerned by the insolvency of Worcester Warriors and Wasps rugby clubs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In terms of Worcester, the RFU identified “a business model which did appear to be perpetually funded by debt”, adding that “the directors of the club had allowed the club to be in such a precarious position that a shock such as Covid, the challenging debt markets or another external event would have created a real and increased likelihood of an insolvency event happening”.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “We are all deeply concerned by the insolvency of Worcester Warriors and Wasps rugby clubs.

“We appreciate this decision will be disappointing for the clubs and their fans, but it is clear from the club financial viability group’s investigation that there were factors beyond Covid that resulted in the clubs entering insolvency.

“This has reinforced the need for greater financial transparency between clubs, Premiership Rugby and the RFU to enable both organisations to have better visibility of how these businesses are run.

“We are already working on plans with Premiership Rugby to explore how to improve the structure, governance and business model of rugby union in England and support the clubs in becoming more sustainable.”

