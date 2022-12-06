Jordan Pickford eager to celebrate more ‘massive’ clean sheets for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jordan Pickford eager to celebrate more ‘massive’ clean sheets for England

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 6:02 pm
Jordan Pickford is poised to win his 50th cap for England on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Jordan Pickford is poised to win his 50th cap for England on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA).

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is intent on celebrating more clean sheets as he prepares for his 50th cap in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash against France.

The Everton stopper will reach a half-century of England appearances when he stands between the posts to face Kylian Mbappe, the leading goalscorer in Qatar, and his team-mates.

Pickford has kept three clean sheets from four games at the finals so far, shipping two late goals in the 6-2 opening win over Iran.

Jordan Pickford saves from Senegal’s Boulaye Dia
Jordan Pickford saves from Senegal’s Boulaye Dia (Nick Potts/PA).

He puts his record and impressive form for England down to a fine understanding with a regular backline, Harry Maguire having started 38 of Pickford’s 49 games, with Kyle Walker (34) and John Stones (32) not far behind.

“So for 49 caps now the defence, the team work, ever since I’ve been in the squad has been second to none really,” he said.

“It is huge, clean sheets, especially in tournament football now, are massive.

“That (a clear understanding) is a big part of it. We’ve had the disappointments of the semi-final and the final at the Euros, but we’ve had those experiences together now.

“Me, Harry, Stonesy, Walker, Tripps (Kieran Trippier) – this is our third major tournament together as a backline so it can only put you in good stead.”

Pickford has 24 clean sheets so far for England, putting him some way off Peter Shilton’s record of 66, and he insists he will always toast adding more to the list.

“You have got to celebrate them,” he told ‘The Lions’ Den’ on England’s YouTube channel.

“I enjoy it with the team more. The defenders, you get rewards because the front lads are scary up top.

“So when we’re working hard off the ball and I’m making saves and giving the lads a licence to go and score, we’ve got every chance.

“To be fair to the lads, the front plays are a massive part of it as well, they’re crucial.

“You see their work rate off the ball and the ruthlessness they have up top, they only need one chance to score those goals, so if we keep keeping clean sheets, we know we’re going to score.”

Kylian Mbappe
Jordan Pickford is aware of the threat posed by the likes of Kylian Mbappe (Peter Byrne/PA).

While Pickford and his defenders will be all too aware of the ability of Mbappe, as well as France’s record goal-scorer Olivier Giroud, he believes Gareth Southgate’s men can also strike fear into the opposition.

“They’re reigning champions, got Mbappe and other individuals who are top players, and we know that’s going to be a tough game,” he added.

“But World Cup football, you’ve got to relish these moments and you’ve got to take every chance you get. You might not get another chance to beat France and to beat them in the quarters would be massive for us as a team.

“They’ve got to be worried about our threat as well, not just the starting XI, but look at the depth we have on the bench as well, the lads that come on and make an impact.

“Everyone’s contributing to goals, you’re talking about the defensive record as well. Everyone who comes on is doing the job in defence as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented