Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.

Football

Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate.

I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7! 🇧🇷🤝🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/tqBA8D6FZC — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 6, 2022

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the pool.

Croatia’s stars celebrated their progress.

Cricket

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson celebrated a stunning England victory.

What a win boys!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/en033FibQU — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 6, 2022

Something very special is happening! Amazing win to be part of ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/s4uCWgxW8C — Joe Root (@root66) December 6, 2022

Test wins don’t get much better than that! What an amazing week ❤️🏏 Some stunning photos by @dudleyplatypus too 📸 pic.twitter.com/3rJVDj2XAu — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 6, 2022

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas celebrated Finnish independence.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Christmas tree struggled to stand out among his other home decorations.

Getting in the festive spirit! 🎄🏆 pic.twitter.com/qAVGqNS55o — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) December 6, 2022

Athletics

Colin Jackson took a trip down memory lane.

Snooker

Gary Wilson got his wish.

Well done Gary 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/f51lqtqhJh — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 6, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor was in Amsterdam.

In Amsterdam, as the face of fighting and loving 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcUZgDcRhm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022