Brazil hero Pele improving in hospital after treatment for respiratory infection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pele’s condition is improving in a Sao Paulo hospital, doctors have said.

The 82-year-old – who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 – was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on Saturday with a respiratory infection.

However, those symptoms and his general condition are improving.

Brazil players showed their support for Pele after beating South Korea (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The patient continues to show progressive improvement in his general condition, in particular the respiratory infection,” said a statement from the doctors treating him.

“He remains in a standard room, with stable vital signs, conscious and with no new complications.”

On Monday night the Brazil players displayed a banner on the pitch in support of Pele as they celebrated their victory over South Korea to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.