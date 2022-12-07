England claim ODI series against West Indies with 142-run victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England claim ODI series against West Indies with 142-run victory

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 2:46 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 3:04 am
ANTIGUA, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: December 6, 2022: during the 2nd ODI of CG United One Day Series between West Indies Women and England Women at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/Cricket West Indies)
ANTIGUA, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: December 6, 2022: during the 2nd ODI of CG United One Day Series between West Indies Women and England Women at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/Cricket West Indies)

Amy Jones and Sophia Dunkley made half centuries as England beat the West Indies by 142 runs in Antigua to go 2-0 up in their three-match ODI series.

England won the toss and chose to bat, with Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb quickly making good on the decision as they made 37 off the first eight overs before Lamb was run out for 25.

That brought Dunkley to the crease and she set about punishing the bowling of Aaliyah Alleyne with a series of boundaries to increase the run rate.

After Beaumont went for 21, Nat Sciver made only five but Heather Knight added 25 before Dunkley departed for 57, bowled by Afy Fletcher.

But things did not get any easier for the hosts as Jones replaced her in the middle, hitting eight boundaries in an unbeaten stand of 70 cut short when she ran out of partners, with England making 260 all out off 48.1 overs.

The West Indies, also beaten by 142 runs in the series opener, knew they would be up against it in their reply and got off to a terrible start as Hayley Matthews went for one with the first ball of the second over and Kycia Knight followed two balls later for a duck.

The day failed to improve for the hosts when Alleyne was caught behind off Kate Cross for two before Lauren Bell trapped Shemaine Campbelle lbw for three, leaving the West Indies on eight for four.

Chedean Nation was the only batter able to keep the scoreboard moving, but she went for 17, caught behind off Cross to make it 28 for five.

Rashada Williams made some headway for the West Indies but at the other end Shabika Gajnabi faced only four balls before departing for a duck.

A slow stand of 13 runs off 41 balls from Chinelle Henry was the sole positive from there as the rest of the tail was cleaned up by the 31st over, with the hosts all out for 118.

