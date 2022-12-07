Campaign launched to raise £150,000 for statue in tribute to Justin Fashanu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaign launched to raise £150,000 for statue in tribute to Justin Fashanu

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 3:12 pm
Former Norwich striker Justin Fashanu came out as gay in 1990 while still playing (PA)
Former Norwich striker Justin Fashanu came out as gay in 1990 while still playing (PA)

A campaign has been launched to help raise £150,000 for a statue in tribute to Justin Fashanu.

In 1990, former Norwich striker Fashanu became the first male professional to come out as gay while still playing. He took his own life in 1998, aged 37.

Fashanu was the first black footballer to command a £1million transfer fee with his move to Nottingham Forest in 1981. The striker played for a total of 22 clubs in England, North America, Scotland and New Zealand.

In May last year, Blackpool midfielder Jake Daniels became the first active professional player since Fashanu to come out as gay.

LGBTQ+ fans group Proud Canaries are raising funds to pay for the sculpture which will be created by Taslim Martin and is set to depict Fashanu’s raised finger celebration after scoring the BBC Match of the Day’s Goal of the Season against Liverpool in February 1980.

The statue will be situated in a memorial garden on the banks of the River Wensum along the approach to Norwich’s Carrow Road stadium.

Actor and Norwich fan Stephen Fry is supporting the campaign.

“Justin’s legacy is more than just a great footballer who shone bright but burned out too soon, he had the courage to shatter a ceiling that no-one had broken before,” Fry said in a video on the Justin Fashanu Statue YouTube channel.

“The fact that it took 32 years for the brave Jake Daniels of Blackpool to become the second player in the English men’s game to come out is testament to the fear and stigma that male gay and bisexual footballers still endure today.

“Along with lovers of football around the world, I think it’s time to celebrate Justin for what he did and what he represents.”

General view of a banner from the Proud Canaries of the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu’s goal against Liverpool
Proud Canaries are supporting the campaign for Justin Fashanu’s statue (Adam Davy/PA)

Fashanu’s niece Amal, the founder of the Justin Fashanu Foundation, added: “This statue will be an incredible tribute to Justin and his legacy.

“We hope it stands as a reminder and a beacon of hope to all who are fighting the struggles of diversity in not only football, but all areas of life.

“​We cannot think of a more fitting place than Norwich City as it was his favourite place during his career.”

