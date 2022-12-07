IOC boss criticises British Government over Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

IOC boss criticises British Government over Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 4:46 pm
IOC president Thomas Bach criticised what he sees as British Government interference in the participation of Russian players at Wimbledon earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
IOC president Thomas Bach criticised what he sees as British Government interference in the participation of Russian players at Wimbledon earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The British Government has been criticised for “interfering” over the participation of Russian athletes at Wimbledon this year by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The Lawn Tennis Association announced earlier on Wednesday it had been fined one million US dollars (£820,000) by the ATP, the global governing body for the professional men’s game, over the ban on players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

It is understood the LTA has also been threatened with expulsion from the ATP Tour if the ban is repeated in 2023.

Bach said on Wednesday his organisation was working with international sports federations on how to “overcome the dilemma” of Russian athletes’ participation in events, opening the door for them to potentially compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Wimbledon organisers took the decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players earlier this year after considering UK Government guidance. Bach said on Wednesday that the UK Government’s stance on Russian athletes was wrong and that such “political” decisions risked undermining the whole of international sport.

“We had the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the US Open in tennis. We have Russian athletes participating in the NHL. They are cheered upon by the fans, everybody happy,” Bach said.

“On the other hand we had Wimbledon, the British Government interfering and forcing the Wimbledon organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian players.

“This is the situation we are in and this is the situation we have to overcome so that the international competitions can really be comparable and can be fair and just for everybody.

“Governments should not decide on political grounds who is participating in which sports events.

“The qualification for sports events must be on sporting merits and not on political interference. This is, by the way, against all the commitments the British Government and other governments – unfortunately they are not the only one – made in the approval of three or four UN resolutions in the last couple of years, and the last one on December 1, where they say they respect the Olympic Charter, which is the political neutrality of the IOC, where they emphasise the conciliative nature of sports events and where they support the autonomy of sport.

“To take a decision, a political decision on a sports competition, is clearly not in line with these resolutions and with these commitments and is not in line with the mission of international sports.

“If this would continue, then our sports competitions and the international sport system would be gone. Today it’s Russia and Belarus. Tomorrow it’s the next country and then the other countries coming back with counter-sanctions.

“We have to work for our unifying mission, to defend the athletes (and) to defend the international sports movement.”

The ATP and the WTA have permitted athletes from Russia and Belarus to continue competing as long as they do so under a neutral flag.

The WTA had already issued a fine to the LTA and the All England Club over the Russian ban, which the LTA has appealed against.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has urged the ATP and WTA to reconsider the sanctions it has imposed on the LTA
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has urged the ATP and WTA to reconsider the sanctions it has imposed on the LTA (Aaron Chown/PA)

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan urged the ATP and WTA to reconsider.

She said: “The UK has taken a world-leading role to build this international response.

“We are clear that sport cannot be used to legitimise this deadly invasion, and that athletes representing the Russian or Belarusian states should be banned from competing in other countries.

“Despite widespread condemnation, the international tennis tours are determined to be outcasts in this, with investment in the growth of our domestic game hampered as a result.

“This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA. I urge them to think carefully about the message this sends, and to reconsider.”

The LTA said it is considering its response to the ATP sanction and accused that body of a “lack of empathy” over the situation in Ukraine.

Bach insisted sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian state, including a ban on sports events being staged there and on those countries’ national symbols being displayed, remained firmly in place.

The IOC executive board also recommended in February following the Russian invasion that international sports federations and events organisers should not invite or allow participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Bach said consideration of ways to reintegrate Russian athletes did not represent a change in position from the IOC, insisting the recommendation to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes was always seen as a “protective” measure to ensure their safety rather than a sanction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented