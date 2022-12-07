Kolo Toure relishing ‘unbelievable challenge’ he has taken on at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kolo Toure relishing ‘unbelievable challenge’ he has taken on at Wigan

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 5:07 pm
Kolo Toure has become Wigan manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract (Mike Egerton/PA).
Kolo Toure has become Wigan manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract (Mike Egerton/PA).

Kolo Toure says he is relishing the “unbelievable challenge” he has taken on after being appointed as Wigan boss.

The 41-year-old former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender’s first managerial role sees him taking charge of a Latics outfit lying third-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Wigan sacked Toure’s predecessor Leam Richardson, who had guided them to promotion from League One last term, in November following a run of six defeats in seven matches.

When it was put to Toure at a press conference at the DW Stadium on Wednesday that he had gone in at the deep end, the Ivorian said: “It’s a great challenge, for me that’s perfect.

“These are great guys, I think Leam did a great job to bring them up and he made them work as hard as they could until now, and for us, with my staff, I will try to push them even more to get some results. I’m looking forward to the challenge, this is an unbelievable challenge.”

He added: “We want to make sure every fan of Wigan is proud of the team. Every game we play, we are going to play with heart. We will play with a lot of energy, working hard, and any team playing against that will have to work really hard to beat us. This is my philosophy, that’s the way I used to play as a player, and that will never change.

“We want to build and it’s all about the process, we have to trust the process that we will implement. With the chairman (Talal Al Hammad), with (chief executive) Mal (Brannigan), we had a good chat and we know where we want to go. We will just give everything every single day to make this a better football club.”

After winning the Premier League with both Arsenal and City, Toure moved on to Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers. He subsequently joined Rodgers at Celtic for the conclusion of his playing career, and worked as part of the Northern Irishman’s coaching staff there, before doing the same at Leicester.

Toure expressed his gratitude to his “mentor” Rodgers, and said: “It was a process for me. I knew that to be a good player doesn’t mean you’ll be a good manager or coach – that’s why I felt like I needed to work with a top manager, which was Brendan Rodgers, and learn all the skill a manager needs. That’s what I’ve been doing for five years, and when Wigan came, you can’t turn that down, when you’ve been waiting for five years.”

Wigan have also brought in former Crawley manager Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, who had been working alongside Toure at Leicester, to the new first-team coaching staff.

Betsy and Johal were at the press conference as well, along with Brannigan.

And when the chief executive – who stressed his confidence that Wigan will stay up – was asked how much it being a coaching staff from diverse backgrounds had come into the thinking, he said: “None whatsoever – you have to look at who you get, who is the best person for the job at any point in time.

“We all come from diverse backgrounds, all of us in the room. That’s obviously part of our character, but it’s got nothing to do with your ability to do the job, and what we wanted to do was get the best person, and the best group of staff come in alongside that, and that’s what we think we have.”

Betsy said: “I think we have a huge responsibility to Wigan and the community here to do a really good job for them. We know we want to do well for the club first and foremost, and then hopefully, we can be role models for other people.”

Johal said: “My primary aim is to help Kolo support the team in training, in games, and if the quality of my work inspires other people from a Sikh background, then that will be pleasing.”

Wigan’s first match under Toure, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, is at Millwall on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented