Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.

Football

Kevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement.

What a journey it has been. Congratulations Capi. You’ll be missed! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kXTA0pSs5S — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 7, 2022

Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury.

Hora de ir pra casa 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/xdr5ldJ2SE — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 7, 2022

The England squad met a familiar face.

Gary Neville was looking forward to England’s World Cup quarter-final.

Morning! You planned your Saturday night yet? Can’t wait. Will Gareth go 5 at the back or stick with 4? He went to the 5 for Germany in the last Euros. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 7, 2022

Jamie Carragher revealed his World Cup XI.

Bernardo Silva celebrated a memorable Portugal triumph.

Grande exibição e energia de todos os portugueses ❤️🇵🇹 @selecaoportugal Vamos puto @Goncalo88Ramos 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/0YI2if5Ycm — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 6, 2022

Cricket

England celebrated their series success.

🏆 series winners 🏆 Been so much fun getting back out on the park with these girls and bloody love our new little partnership @_laurenbell2!! 💛 One more to go 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/o9B3JOgQIx — Kate Cross (@katecross16) December 7, 2022

Harry Brook bumped into his life-size cutout.

Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal went flying.

KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE 🎄💀 pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz was preparing for a Las Vegas trip with Rafael Nadal.

Are you ready? 😎 I’ll be playing @RafaelNadal at THE SLAM in Las Vegas! 🔥 I’m so excited to be a part of this special one-night match hosted by @MGMRewards! 📍 March 5th @MGMGrand. See you there! 😀 🎟️ https://t.co/mwMhXnlP2n pic.twitter.com/RJt70hZvh0 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 7, 2022

While Jamie Murray was preparing to take on England.

2 weeks to go until day 1 of the @BattleofTheBrit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎾 #battleofthebrits pic.twitter.com/Or48WKX1Fw — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) December 7, 2022

Harriet Dart took a selfie.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his end-of-season break.

Great Ocean Road 📷 pic.twitter.com/jzLN7O8vFP — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 7, 2022

Boxing

Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed some family time.

Salam fam. Let the adventure begin 😍🤲🏽 #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/lQLGgN1qHZ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) December 7, 2022