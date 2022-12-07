Today at the World Cup: No matches in Qatar as Walker primed for Mbappe tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Today at the World Cup: No matches in Qatar as Walker primed for Mbappe tussle

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 8:11 pm
Kyle Walker is ready for the challenge of facing Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kyle Walker is ready for the challenge of facing Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was the first day of the tournament without any matches as preparations for the quarter-finals stepped up.

As the dust settled on the dramatic last-16 matches, attention turns to the last-eight games, which kick-off on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Wednesday unfolded in Qatar.

Walker determined to stop France

Kyle Walker looks like being the man tasked with stopping Kylian Mbappe in Saturday’s quarter-final between England and France.

The Manchester City defender is the only man who can match the French star’s pace and has said he backs himself to keep Mbappe quiet.

He also says England will not be turning up just to allow the defending world champions to showcase their talents.

“We take our hats off to them, they are world champions, they have the respect they deserve,” Walker said of France.

“They won the last World Cup. But I can assure you that each and every one of us will not be rolling out red carpet for them to go and perform, thinking it’s a theatre for them to showcase their great talent.”

Rice absent for England

Declan Rice missed Wednesday’s training through illness as England prepare for their last-eight tie.

The 23-year-old midfielder has started all four games for Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Striker Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.

A decision is expected soon on whether Raheem Sterling will return to Qatar after he travelled back to England following a burglary at his home.

Mbappe back in training

As arguably the best player in the world currently, Mbappe’s every move is monitored and his non-appearance at training on Tuesday became a subject of discussion for 24 hours.

However, it is understood the Paris St Germain forward will rejoin the squad for a session on Wednesday night.

Hazard calls it a day but Flick stays on

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement in the wake of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old revealed the decision on his social media account less than a week after his side were eliminated following a goalless draw with Croatia.

Hazard, who made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, wrote: “A page turns today… thank you for your love.”

Meanwhile Hansi Flick will lead Germany into Euro 2024 on home soil despite being in charge of an embarrassing group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Catar is feline fine

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr was joined by a feline friend during his press conference on Wednesday
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior was joined by a feline friend during his press conference on Wednesday (Andre Penner/AP)

Both England and Brazil have been making feline companions during the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side have adopted a local cat that hangs around their training base at Al Wakrah, with Walker and John Stones growing particularly attached to it and even calling it ‘Dave’.

But ‘Dave’ was not the only member of the feline community to make an appearance as Brazil’s Vinicius Jr had a visitor during his press conference on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid winger was speaking to the media ahead of his country’s quarter-final with Croatia when he was joined by a cat at the top table.

The animal was eventually moved by the Brazil press officer, who left nothing to chance as he forcefully threw it from the desk.

Picture of the day

Japan may have lost in the last 16 but they were awarded a hero's welcome on their return to Tokyo on Wednesday
Japan may have lost in the last 16 but they were awarded a hero’s welcome on their return to Tokyo on Wednesday (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Tweet of the day

Who’s up next?

World Cup quarter-final draw
PA Graphics

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9
Croatia v Brazil (1500GMT, BBC1)
Netherlands v Argentina (1900GMT, BBC1)

