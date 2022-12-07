Ben Stokes to make late call on team selection for second Test amid fog concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes to make late call on team selection for second Test amid fog concerns

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 10:03 pm
Ben Stokes will make a late call on team selection for the second Test match against Pakistan at Multan (Anjum Naveed/AP).
Ben Stokes will make a late call on team selection for the second Test against Pakistan at Multan, with a number of factors, including fog and smog, to consider.

England head into the match with a 1-0 lead in the series after a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session on day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

The tourists’ preparations were plagued by a viral infection, but they stuck to their attacking, aggressive brand of cricket and it paid off handsomely on a thrilling final day.

Multan has been affected by fog and smog ahead of the Test, with England captain Stokes unsure whether the match, which gets under way on Friday, will start on time every day due to weather conditions.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) at 9.30am, we couldn’t even see the ground (due to fog),” Stokes said.

“So probably have to take that into consideration, if we feel like that is going to be the case for every day in the Test match.

“That’s probably going to have to be a later decision and we’re going to have to think about some decisions.

“But we’re nowhere near that yet. Baz (Brendon McCullum) is off playing golf, so I’m sure we’ll have a conversation at some point about what we feel is the best option to go with to try and force a result, considering we might have to deal with a late start in the morning and then coming off early because of the light.”

Elsewhere in the Punjab, smog has forced schools to close for three days a week in Lahore, which is 300 kilometres from Multan, and private offices have been closed for two days a week, Pakistan newspaper Dawn has reported, but Stokes said his only concern was getting the game under way.

“I don’t know (about air quality), it’s smog isn’t it? The only issue that I’ve thought about is starting on time,” he said.

Stokes confirmed Mark Wood was fully fit for the match, but the 31-year-old did not give an insight into whether the gloves would be handed back to previously first-choice wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

The Surrey wicketkeeper was unable to take the field at the start of the Test in Rawalpindi, suffering from the sickness bug going around the team, with Ollie Pope taking the gloves instead.

Ollie Pope kept in place of the ill Ben Foakes at Rawalpindi
When asked if Pope could continue in the role, Stokes said: “As I said, we’ll have to consider all our different options.

“I think there are a few different options we are going to lay out in front of each other, and try and understand what is the best option to try and win this Test match.

“Because we have got a few other factors that we have to contend with. We had to do that in the first Test match with the illness floating around.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll have a sit-down discussion and we’ll find a way to pick a team which we find is best to win the game, with those two things – the start time potentially delayed and coming off early because of the light.”

