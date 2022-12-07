Harry Maguire: England really believe World Cup win is possible – unlike in 2018

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Maguire: England really believe World Cup win is possible – unlike in 2018

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 10:47 pm
England have reached the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
England have reached the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Maguire says England’s players feel like they have “got to win this tournament” in Qatar – a sea change in the group’s mentality from the last World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for a crunch quarter-final against reigning champions France on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium, where the winner will return for the semi-finals.

Portugal or Morocco would await at the stage England reached in Russia four years ago, having surpassed expectations during a remarkable run that ended in an extra-time defeat to Croatia.

Mario Mandzukic scores Croatia's winning goal in the 2018 semi-final
Mario Mandzukic scores Croatia’s winning goal in the 2018 semi-final (Tim Goode/PA)

Southgate’s side kicked on from that disappointment by reaching last year’s European Championship final and Maguire believes they can go one step further in Qatar.

Asked if it is difficult not to lie in bed and think what it would feel like to lift the World Cup, he said: “Probably, yes.

“I think that’s the one thing I’d say that’s a lot different from the 2018 squad to this squad – I think we really believe that it is possible.

“I played in 2018 and we got to the semi-final and I think a lot of the lads were happy. You were happy to be part of the semi-final.

“You know that whatever happened in that semi-final that you’d go home and be classed as a hero and everyone would be patting you on the back.

Harry Maguire celebrates scoring in the 2018 quarter-final
Harry Maguire celebrates scoring in the 2018 quarter-final (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I think now there’s a belief that we’ve got to win this tournament. It is a good change in the mentality.

“Of course, we know how tough it is going to be. I think there are probably five or six teams with the same belief.

“But in 2018, we probably weren’t one of those teams that had that belief. Now there’s five or six who have that belief and we’re one of them.”

That belief is showing on the field, where Maguire feels England are controlling games a lot better and approaching opponents with a front-foot mindset.

Mentality and belief have helped on a collective and individual level, with the 29-year-old defender impressing at a tournament many onlookers felt he should not be at.

Harry Maguire has enjoyed a good tournament so far
Harry Maguire has enjoyed a good tournament so far (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maguire has struggled for game time and form at Manchester United, yet the England centre-back has impressed in Qatar and says his confidence never wavered.

“I don’t read too much if I’m being honest,” he said.

“You pick up bits and bobs and maybe my family read things more than me. I tell them to stay off (social media), but maybe they don’t because it’s a habit for most people these days.

“So, no, I read little bits and bobs, but I’m 29 years old, the captain of Man United and have made 52 appearances for my country.

“So, when I look back on my career and put everything into perspective, if I was a young boy then I’m living the dream. I’m doing everything I always wanted to do.

“So, where I’m at at the moment, the next stage of my career I want to start winning trophies.

“The last year has been difficult, and I haven’t played as well as I’ve done in the previous five years at the top level.

“But I think during a career there’s only probably Lionel Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) who are the only two who’ve not had a dip in their careers.

“It’s a 15-year career if you’re lucky really, there’s no way really, especially with all the scrutiny that’s on defenders these days, you’re not going to have dips.

Harry Maguire, left, has struggled for game time with Manchester United this season
Harry Maguire, left, has struggled for game time with Manchester United this season (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I’m probably going to have another one as well, but its how you come back, how you bounce back from them. You’ve got to remain focused and keep the belief in yourself.”

Maguire is grateful for manager Southgate’s unabated backing as well as that of team-mates, who have seemingly taken it in turns to praise the centre-back during the World Cup.

He is not only impressing on the pitch in Qatar but in the team hotel, where he has excelled playing ‘wolf’ – a card game based around weeding out liars and building trust.

“I’m quite good at psychology, to be honest – I’ve needed to be over the last year or so,” the defender said to laughter.

Spirits are high in the England camp
Spirits are high in the England camp (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maguire played it at Leicester and says “the more you play the game, the more you see”, adding “you get to look at what people are doing, how they’re acting”.

The game has helped the team bond while also allowing him to lean on skills that have become important in everyday life.

“I think especially being in my position, it’s really important to know who you can trust,” he added.

“You build relationships over your career and I feel I know now who I can speak to, who I can trust and I’ve a lot of people I can trust. That’s for sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented