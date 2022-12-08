Will Perrett making his mark after going ‘all in’ to forge cycling career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Perrett making his mark after going ‘all in’ to forge cycling career

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 8:03 am
Will Perrett is bidding to force his way on to British Cycling’s podium programme (John Walton/PA)
Will Perrett is bidding to force his way on to British Cycling's podium programme (John Walton/PA)

Will Perrett has been referred to by some within British Cycling as ‘the best track rider you’ve never heard of’ but is fast making sure people learn his name.

The 26-year-old lit up the first of two nights of UCI Track Champions League action in London last weekend with a stunning scratch race victory, so far ahead he started celebrating more than a lap out.

It was the latest standout result for a rider who was fifth in the points race on his World Championships debut in October, won the British Madison title alongside Mark Stewart in January, and made his Commonwealth Games debut in July.

The rapid rise explains why, in August, Perrett quit his job and went all-in to try to force his way onto British Cycling’s podium programme.

“It’s no regrets,” Perrett told the PA news agency. “I feel like if I’ve come this far, how far can I go?”

As Perrett puts it himself, he started cycling “young, but still late to the party”, not getting really serious until he was studying at the University of Derby.

By then he had missed the boat on academy places and junior programmes but when, in 2018, he took silver in the national omnium championships, narrowly beaten by future Olympic champion Matt Walls but ahead of the likes of Fred Wright and Ethan Vernon, Perrett knew he was onto something.

“I saw the guys from the GB academy as untouchable,” he said. “I would see them as the best of the best because they are. For me to be there, just a random guy in Derby university kit, mixing it with the GB riders, was a massive result in my career.”

With the Derby velodrome on his doorstep, Perrett started to ride with Huub-Wattbike, the team which had seen the likes of Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham go on to race for Great Britain.

But soon after the opportunity came, the pandemic changed everything. Huub-Wattbike ceased and competition stopped.

“I just had the rug pulled from under me, “he said. “No team, no job, no races. What do I do next?”

The first answer was to find work, lugging mail on the night shift at East Midlands airport.

“It was horrific, but it was a job,” he said.

But it was not one conducive to training and Perrett kept looking until he found work as an environmental consultant, making use of his Masters degree.

With more time to train, things started to look up on the track too. Ben Greenwood, then academy coach for British Cycling, allowed Perrett to join a number of sessions including those helping Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald prepare for the Olympic Madison.

“I treated every training session as an opportunity to go in and kick some ass,” said Perrett, who set his sights on the Commonwealth Games.

His numbers shot up with every opportunity. With Greenwood promoted to men’s endurance coach after the Olympics, Perrett earned a ticket to the European Championships and was named as a reserve for the Commonwealth Games, ultimately racing after Ethan Hayter pulled out.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
Will Perrett fulfilled his goal of racing in the Commonwealth Games this summer (John Walton/PA)

Perrett was then left with a decision to make.

“I really considered just stopping,” he said. “I’d got my goal of the Commies, I’d gone to the Euros. The lifestyle wasn’t really sustainable, working, training, living at home with my parents. It was really difficult.

“But the next week I handed in my notice at work. I though, ‘F*** this, I’m going all in. I’m going to show them’.”

Perrett is still self-funding, but his results in the Champions League have brought in around £5,000, a sum Perrett calls “absolutely massive” for someone in his position.

“I’ve still got my guest agreement with British Cycling, and I’m hoping they’ll eventually put me on the programme,” he added. “I feel I’ve shown at the World Championships I’ve got medal potential.”

