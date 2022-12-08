Mark Wood replaces Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Wood replaces Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 2:25 pm
Mark Wood comes in for the injured Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test against Pakistan (Darren England via AAP).
Mark Wood comes in for the injured Liam Livingstone in England's only change for the second Test against Pakistan (Darren England via AAP).

England captain Ben Stokes has brought in Mark Wood for the injured Liam Livingstone for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Wood’s inclusion is the only change from the team which secured a famous final-session victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in the first Test.

Ollie Pope has retained the gloves in place of specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day 1 – Kia Oval
Ollie Pope will keep the wicketkeeper gloves for England’s second Test against Pakistan in Multan (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Foakes was unwell and unable to play in the first Test, with Pope standing in for his Surrey team-mate.

Stokes has decided to retain Pope in the role in Multan but insists Foakes is still the number one wicketkeeper in the squad.

“The communication to Ben was that the real positive for him to take out of this selection is that it’s just for this Test match,” said Stokes.

“Foakesy still is the number one gloveman in England and I’ll still keep saying it that he’s the best keeper in the world.

“It must sound a bit silly to not be picking him, but you’ve got to look at the conditions we face out here.

“Pakistan is a very hard place to come and bowl. Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets.

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Fifth Test – Day Two – Blundstone Arena
The extra pace of Mark Wood (right) will give England their best chance of beating Pakistan in the second Test according to captain Ben Stokes.

“That’s what we came here to do. We came here to try and win games of cricket.

“We want to keep continuing to press the way that we play and we felt bringing Woody into the team was the best opportunity for us to do that out here in this specific Test match.”

Wood was not available for the first Test as he continued to recover from an injury sustained during England’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Stokes brought him into the squad and believes the pace bowler can add a new dimension to the England bowling attack.

“Having someone in your squad who can bowl 150km/h is a massive bonus for any team around the world, especially out here with Pakistan being a very hard place to come and win.

“Having someone of this calibre and what he brings, the way in which he bowls, is going to massive for us.

“He is going to add to our ability to take 20 wickets I think, and it’s a bit of a different story to having three low 80mph bowlers compared to Mark Wood bowling.”

Livingstone returned to the UK after injuring his right knee during the first Test.

