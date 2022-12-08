Formula One fans to get closer to action in British Grand Prix at Silverstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formula One fans are set to be brought closer to the action in next year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with new debris fences installed on Wellington Straight.

The 250 metres of FIA Grade 1 debris fences, produced by Geobrugg, will offer improved safety and enable spectators to have a better view along the high-speed section of the track over the race weekend from July 7.

The works, which are expected to be completed by Christmas, will move the fencing at the Silverstone Fan Zone around 15m closer to the circuit, leading down to the inside of Brooklands corner before stopping just ahead of the turn into Luffield.

Did you spot our debris fences at work during @F1 qualifying on Saturday? Thankfully @SchumacherMick emerged from this highspeed 33G impact without injury and marshals and spectators were protected.#motorsport #safetypic.twitter.com/yBLfEZgrpF — Geobrugg Motorsport (@GeobruggM) March 28, 2022

The mobile debris fence system meets the high FIA standards and is quick to install while also allowing it to be moved for future adaptions.

Part of the rigorous testing process included catching a 780 kilogram sphere fired from a cannon at 60 kilometres-per-hour and a full-size car impacting at 120kph from an angle of 20 degrees.

Silverstone’s circuit manager Lee Howkins said: “It is a fully homologated system with the FIA and FIM.

This winter, get up close to Silverstone circuit like never before and join us for a 60 minute tour of the track🏁 Walk on the circuit, access the pit wall and wave the checkered flag at the finish line !https://t.co/x4HrtCZJmO#Silverstone #motorsport pic.twitter.com/sLvuu6L7lE — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) November 21, 2022

“With the speed of the straight and the new safety aspects of Formula One, it was the right time to move to the Geobrugg system.

“We want to make sure we are giving the fans the best experience and the best views.”

Geobrugg’s director of motorsport solutions Jochen Braunwarth added: “We are excited to be part of the redevelopment plans at Silverstone.

“By bringing in our mobile debris fences, we can safely give spectators at the Wellington Straight a fantastic view of the track.”