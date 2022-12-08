Luis Enrique leaves Spain post as Under-21s boss Luis De La Fuente steps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luis Enrique leaves Spain post as Under-21s boss Luis De La Fuente steps up

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 1:09 pm
Luis Enrique is to leave his post at Spain manager (Adam Davy/PA)
Luis Enrique is to leave his post as Spain manager and be replaced by Under-21s boss Luis De La Fuente, the country’s football federation has announced.

The change comes after Spain’s disappointing World Cup last-16 exit on penalties to Morocco on Tuesday.

Enrique’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the year and the RFEF issued a statement on Thursday indicating it would not be renewed.

Spain look dejected after losing to Morocco in the World Cup round of 16
That was then followed by a further statement confirming that De La Fuente had been nominated as his successor and will take up the position from Monday after his appointment is formally ratified.

The first statement read: “The sporting management of the RFEF has handed to the president a report in which it is determined a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work of Luis Enrique and his coaches.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.”

Enrique, who guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015, took charge of his country in 2018, shortly after Spain’s exit from that year’s World Cup.

He stepped aside for four months in 2019 for personal reasons but returned to oversee a youthful Spanish side’s run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Spain also reached a Nations League final under his guidance but Enrique’s future had been the subject of speculation for some time, with reports he was considering a return to club football after the World Cup.

Peter Byrne
Enrique was unwilling to discuss the situation after Tuesday’s loss in Qatar but the indicators were it seemed a logical juncture for a parting of the ways.

Spain had begun their World Cup campaign in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica but were then held to a draw by Germany and were stunned in their last group game by Japan.

They went out 3-0 on penalties to Morocco after being held to a goalless draw over 120 minutes.

The RFEF went on to pay tribute to the good work done by Enrique during his tenure.

Its statement said the 52-year-old had “given a new impetus to the national team since his arrival” with his focus on youth bringing about a “generational change” and having “sown hope for the future.”

It concluded: “The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects.”

In confirming his successor shortly afterwards, a second statement added: “The RFEF has chosen Luis De La Fuente as the new national coach.”

De La Fuente oversaw Spain’s success at the European Under-19 Championship in 2015 and has been Under-21s boss since 2018, winning another Euro crown in 2019.

His first games will be Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland next March.

