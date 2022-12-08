FA fines Carlisle and Walsall over incident at end of FA Cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle and Walsall have been fined by the Football Association over an incident at the end of their FA Cup tie on November 26.

After Walsall won the second-round replay with late goals from Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor, the final whistle brought an on-field melee involving players from both teams.

An FA statement read: “Carlisle United FC and Walsall FC have been fined £3,000 and £1,500 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.1 on Saturday 26 November 2022.

“Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the final whistle of their tie in The FA Cup.

“Their fines were imposed during a subsequent hearing by an independent Regulatory Commission and its written reasons will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

Carlisle confirmed they have accepted the charge, with a statement on their website adding: “The size of the sanction reflects previous offences.”