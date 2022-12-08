Corey O’Keeffe suspended as Forest Green prepare for Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green will be without Corey O’Keeffe for the League One home clash with Cheltenham on Saturday.

O’Keeffe is suspended following his sending off in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Cambridge for two bookable offences.

Fellow defender Dominic Bernard is available again after serving his own ban.

Matty Stevens has been nearing a comeback appearance after his long-term injury, recently returning to full contact training.

The all-Gloucestershire contest could see Dan Adshead back in Cheltenham’s matchday squad.

The midfielder was not involved for the 1-0 win at Charlton last Friday due to feeling under the weather.

Taylor Perry (hamstring), Will Ferry (back) and Grant Horton (calf) have been continuing their recoveries.

Wade Elliott’s side, on a five-match unbeaten run and looking for a third-straight win, are 16th in the table, eight points better off than Ian Burchnall’s Forest Green, who are three points adrift of safety in 21st.