Grimsby set to be without defender Michee Efete for Tranmere clash

Grimsby defender Michee Efete is set to miss the visit of Tranmere after being taken off the pitch on a stretcher last weekend.

Efete hit the ground hard early in the second half against AFC Wimbledon and spent the night in hospital.

Fellow defenders Anthony Glennon, Danny Amos and Jordan Cropper also have question marks against their name, meaning the Mariners may be forced to return to a back three.

Ryan Taylor is recovering from a hamstring problem but Jordan Maguire-Drew was an unused substitute last weekend, moving the fit-again forward closer to a first appearance since October 22.

Rovers are searching for a winning formula, having last experienced a league victory almost two months ago.

A goalless draw at Northampton represented a decent result for Micky Mellon’s men, but they are badly in need of three points after taking five from their last seven matches.

Mellon will continue to check in on Luke Robinson, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley, who have all been sidelined recently.

Elliott Nevitt, who has six goals this season, stands ready to return to the XI and teenage striker Samuel Taylor is still waiting for a first league appearance.