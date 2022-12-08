Accrington’s injury problems slowly easing ahead of Portsmouth clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington head into their home clash against Portsmouth having had a boost on the injury front but with a number of players still unavailable.

The 1-1 draw at Oxford last weekend saw defender Ryan Astley return to the starting line-up following his recovery from a knee injury.

There was also an appearance off the bench for midfielder Joe Pritchard, back after a hamstring problem, while Baba Fernandes, who had been doubtful due to a knock, was an unused substitute.

Sean McConville (calf) and Michael Nottingham (knee) are among those on a lengthy list of players that Stanley boss John Coleman cannot call upon.

Joe Morrell could make a return to action for Portsmouth.

Having been at the World Cup with Wales, the midfielder was back in the Pompey matchday squad for the 2-0 loss at Wycombe on Sunday but not brought on by Danny Cowley.

Defender Zak Swanson missed the game after sustaining a stomach issue against MK Dons in the FA Cup the previous weekend.

Pompey have also been without Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson – all of whom have been back in some form of training – Joe Rafferty and Jayden Reid due to injury.