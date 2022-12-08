Harry Pickering out as Blackburn take on Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn will be without left-back Harry Pickering when they face Preston in their first game back after the World Cup break.

Pickering was forced off in a recent friendly against Ajax in Marbella through illness, and though he has recovered from that he has since picked up an injury.

Jack Vale is out with a calf problem but there is better news in that Sam Gallagher is fit after missing the Marbella friendlies, while Daniel Ayala and Jake Garrett are also available after picking up knocks on the trip.

Sam Barnes and Jake Batty remain long-term absentees.

Ben Whiteman is fit for Preston as they return to Sky Bet Championship action.

The midfielder had been an ever-present for the Lilywhites before missing their last two games with a quad problem.

However, on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott is still around a month away from a return.

Parrott has been out since early October, having picked up an injury while celebrating his first goal for the club against Norwich.