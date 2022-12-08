Dayot Upamecano plays down Jude Bellingham threat as France await England clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dayot Upamecano plays down Jude Bellingham threat as France await England clash

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 4:44 pm
France defender Dayot Upamecano accepts England have a quality team (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
France defender Dayot Upamecano accepts England have a quality team (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

France defender Dayot Upamecano does not believe Jude Bellingham poses a significant threat in their World Cup quarter-final meeting.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been England’s star performer in Qatar and while the French centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, appreciates his talent he is not overly concerned by the damage he can do.

He did, admit, however, that when Bayern and Dortmund meet it is “war”.

“I wouldn’t say Jude Bellingham is a threat but they have a very strong team,” he told a press conference.

“I know Bellingham: Bayern v Dortmund, it’s war.

“He has got real talent and is a very good player, is gaining in experience as he is playing in all the matches so I think it will be a really good fight in midfield.

“We will use our experienced players, (Adrien) Rabiot and (Antoine) Griezmann, and count on them.”

Upamecano was at the heart of the RB Leipzig defence thrashed 5-0 by Manchester United in the Champions League just over two years ago when Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick.

The United forward is probably unlikely to start against France despite his own good form in Qatar and that points to the strength in depth Gareth Southgate has at his disposal.

“Rashford is a very good player. I’m not going to be focused on one player though,” added Upamecano.

“England have some really good players, a really good bench for sure, and have a lot of players who can make the difference.

“We are going to have to be careful and focused.

“It is going to come down to details so we are going to have to make the least amount of mistakes as possible and I think that team will win the game.”

Upamecano has been likened to France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and he has been taking advice from the former AC Milan and Chelsea star.

“I have got a lot of respect for Marcel Desailly. We have spoken to each other before a couple of games and he has given me some advice,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to speak to someone like that. He was a winner, a warrior and a great example so it’s good to have someone like that giving you advice.”

