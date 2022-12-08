Ricardo Santos on ‘road to recovery’ after breathing problems – Ian Evatt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos is “on the road to recovery” after breathing difficulties left him in hospital.

The 27-year-old Portuguese defender was hospitalised on December 1 with what Bolton manager Ian Evatt described as “a really bad viral infection and some pneumonia as well”.

Providing a positive update on Santos’ condition on Thursday, Evatt told reporters: “Rico left hospital and was back home on Tuesday.

“He’s making progress and feels a lot better. We’re sending him to a private specialist regarding his breathing and he is on the road to recovery.

“He’ll be back in to do some sort of physical activity tomorrow.

“It’s important that we rallied around him. It’s not nice to see that happen to anyone, especially our captain.

“We’re thankful to the NHS for all their work and support, they’ve done a really good job with him.”

Evatt revealed Santos had been hospitalised when speaking after Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last Friday.

He said Santos’ situation had “rocked” everyone at the Sky Bet League One club.