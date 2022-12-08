Reading trio ready to return against Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Lumley, Tom McIntyre and Sam Hutchinson are all in contention to return when Reading resume their Sky Bet Championship campaign against Coventry on Saturday.

The trio have all used the World Cup break to recover from injuries, and could be joined in the squad by Femi Azeez.

Naby Sarr continues his recovery from a calf injury while Liam Moore, Scott Dann and Dejan Tetek are definitely out.

Paul Ince must decide whether Junior Hoilett, Baba Rahman and Mamadou Loum are ready to go straight back into action after returning from the World Cup.

Coventry will be without forward Kyle McFadzean for the trip as he serves a suspension for having collected five bookings so far this season.

Mark Robins has a question mark over Kasey Palmer, who has been trying to shake off a knee problem and then suffered a calf strain on his return to training.

Matt Godden is out with ankle ligament damage and Tyler Walker is expected to miss out with a knee problem.

However, Liam Kelly, Fankaty Dabo, Martyn Waghorn, and Michael Rose could all return.