Steve Cotterill unlikely to make changes for Shrewsbury’s clash with Bolton

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is unlikely to make too many changes for Saturday’s League One clash against Bolton.

Julien Dacosta is making progress in his recovery from the surgery which has kept him out since August but is still some way off a return.

Aiden O’Brien is still struggling with a groin problem which has meant he has not started a league game since joining in the summer.

Striker Daniel Udoh and defender George Nurse both look set to miss the season with serious knee injuries.

Bolton have been dealt a double injury blow with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and George Thomason both ruled out.

Bodvarsson has suffered a broken nose and is expected to be out for the rest of the year as he requires surgery.

Thomason faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after dislocating his knee and tearing a ligament.

They join Ricardo Santos, Kyle Dempsey, Will Aimson and Lloyd Isgrove on the injury list.