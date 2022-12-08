Riley McGree back from World Cup to boost Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough welcome back Riley McGree from his World Cup heroics for the visit of Luton.

Attacking midfielder McGree has returned injury-free from his exertions with Australia in Qatar.

Boss Michael Carrick has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from after the World Cup break.

Young midfielder Hayden Hackney is set to start again after signing a new contract.

Luton will be without winger Fred Onyedinma, who faces a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Cauley Woodrow has returned to training after a calf injury but is short of match fitness.

World Cup duo Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath will both be available.

The match is new manager Rob Edwards’ first in charge of the Hatters.