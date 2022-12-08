John Fleck to sit out Sheffield United’s Championship return against Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United will be without John Fleck when they return to Sky Bet Championship action against bottom club Huddersfield.

The midfielder sustained a calf problem during the defeat to Rotherham ahead of the World Cup break and aggravated it again in training so needs more recovery time.

The Blades, who sit second in the table, have been boosted by the return to training of Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodzic, along with Jack Robinson.

Iliman Ndiaye has rejoined the squad after playing for Senegal in Qatar, while forward Oli McBurnie is stepping up his rehabilitation following a hernia operation and defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has undergone surgery on his hamstring issue.

Huddersfield have returned from a warm-weather training camp looking to kickstart their campaign.

Defender Will Boyle and Tino Anjorin both played in a friendly against Olympiacos after recovering from illness, while Etienne Camara should also be in contention following a hip flexor problem.

Midfielder Sorba Thomas will be available for selection after returning from World Cup duty with Wales.

Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) and striker Tyreece Simpson (knee) are also stepping up their recoveries after lengthy absences. Matty Pearson (broken foot), Ollie Turton (ankle) and Yuta Nakayama (Achilles) remain unavailable.